West Bengal moves to ‘identify eligible Bangladeshis’ yet to seek CAA citizenship

West Bengal is trying to find Bangladeshis eligible for Indian citizenship who have yet to apply, even as officials race to clear a backlog of applications, according to the Telegraph Online.

The state has no official count of those still outside the process. BJP leaders estimate nearly 100,000 eligible people, particularly from the Matua and other Hindu refugee communities, have yet to apply.

Many are reportedly hesitant because of confusion and fears surrounding the Trinamool Congress’s campaign against the CAA. Others are waiting to see the outcome of applications already submitted.

The issue has become a fresh concern for the BJP government ahead of a new revision of electoral rolls in January 2027.

It wants eligible refugees to secure citizenship certificates in time to be included in the voter lists, said the Telegraph Online.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari recently said around 250,000 CAA applications were pending in West Bengal, with many concentrated in the border districts of Nadia and North 24-Parganas.

He directed officials to speed up hearings and issue certificates to all eligible applicants by Dec 31, 2026.

Following his directive, administrations in Nadia, North 24-Parganas, Malda, Murshidabad, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri stepped up hearings. But the absence of data on Bangladeshis who have yet to apply has complicated the effort.

The issue was raised with minister and Matua leader Ashok Kirtania at a meeting in Cooch Behar on Thursday, the report said.

The Namasudra Matua Mahasangha’s district unit urged the administration to run awareness campaigns in areas with large refugee populations.

Kirtania told The Telegraph that Adhikari had taken up the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to simplify the process.

Yet many persecuted people remained confused and had not applied, leaving them outside electoral rolls and unable to access some state welfare schemes.

He also blamed what he described as misleading campaigns by the Trinamool Congress and the CPM for deterring applicants.

“The state government will make every effort to identify these people and help them submit their CAA applications,” he was quoted as saying by the Telegraph Online..