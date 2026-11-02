November 02, 2026

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Cyclone ‘Murasu’ likely to cross Indian coast Monday night, sea ports asked to hoist signal No. 2

Due to the impact of the cyclone, the BMD has asked Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra's maritime ports to keep hoisting local cautionary signal No. 2

Cyclone ‘Murasu’ likely to cross Indian coast Monday night, sea ports asked to hoist signal No. 2

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 02 Nov 2026, 05:41 PM

Updated : 02 Nov 2026, 05:41 PM

Cyclone ‘Murasu’, which formed over the Bay of Bengal, is currently located 1,275 kilometres from Mongla Port. The storm is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast of India as a severe cyclonic storm tonight, says Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Due to the impact of the cyclone, the BMD has asked the Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra maritime ports to keep hoisting local cautionary signal No. 2.

In a special bulletin, the Met Office said the cyclone was located 1,295km from Payra Port. It was moving further northwestwards and may cross the Andhra coast of India as a severe cyclonic storm by Monday night.

“The maximum sustained wind speed within 64km of the severe cyclonic storm centre is 89 kph, rising to 117 kph in gusts or squalls. The sea remains very rough near the centre of the severe cyclonic storm,” the bulletin said.

It also advised fishing boats and trawlers operating in the North Bay to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

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