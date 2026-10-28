October 28, 2026

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Cyclone Arnab weakens over India’s Andhra Pradesh after crossing coast

Bangladesh has kept a local warning signal in place at all four seaports

Cyclone Arnab weakens over India’s Andhra Pradesh after crossing coast

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 28 Oct 2026, 01:45 PM

Updated : 28 Oct 2026, 01:45 PM

Cyclone Arnab, a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal, has crossed India’s Andhra Pradesh coast.

It is likely to move northwest and weaken gradually, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

In a special bulletin on Wednesday, the Met Office said the cyclone moved west and northwest and completed the crossing in the morning. It is now over Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining coastal areas.

Deep convective clouds are forming over the north Bay because of the cyclone, and squally or gusty winds may sweep over the ports, the north Bay and adjoining coastal areas.

The Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra maritime ports have therefore been told to maintain local warning signal No. 3.

Fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay have been advised to stay close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

The regular forecast for the 24 hours from 9am on Wednesday says rain or thundershowers, with temporary gusty winds, may hit one or two places in Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

A mild heatwave is sweeping over the Dhaka, Khulna, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, and the districts of Pabna, Sirajganj, Cumilla, Chandpur, Feni, Lakshmipur, Bhola and Barishal. It may ease.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly across the country, the BMD said.

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