Chief election commissioner meets with 11-Party Alliance delegation

A day before the Thakurgaon-1 by-election, a delegation from the Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-Party Alliance met with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin amid dissatisfaction with the overall voting environment.

The meeting began at noon on Wednesday at the Election Commission (EC) headquarters in Dhaka’s Agargaon.

The by-election is set for Thursday. Meanwhile, union council elections are coming up with voting to be held in five phases from Jan 21 to May 27.

The by-election and local government polls may be discussed at the meeting.

In addition to CEC Nasir, four election commissioners and the EC secretary are in attendance.

The 11-Party Alliance delegation is led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's Assistant Secretary General and 11-Party Alliance Coordinator AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad.

The 10-member delegation also includes NCP's Senior Joint Convener Nasiruddin Patwary, Dhaka-16 MP Abdul Baten, and Mustafizur Rahman Iran.

The 11-Party Alliance has already expressed concerns about whether the upcoming local government elections will be impartial.

Jamaat-e-Islami has also filed a “complaint” with the EC, alleging several irregularities against the ruling BNP in the Thakurgaon-1 by-election.