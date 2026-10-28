Medical exams for workers headed to Malaysia to begin on Oct 31

Bangladeshi nationals wishing to work in Malaysia will be able to begin getting medical examinations at approved medical centres from Saturday, Oct 31.

The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare warned in a media statement on Wednesday that eligible candidates will not be able to get medical examinations before then.

The ministry also said that the list of approved medical centres will be published on the website soon. It urged workers to keep an eye on the site for the list.

The release said that some medical centres may be removed from the list or newly added based on compliance with instructions and their capacity.

It also warned that any medical examination conducted before Oct 31 will not be accepted and will not be processed for immigration clearance.

The ministry added that no medical centre or recruiting agency will be able to conduct or make medical examinations of workers without official instructions and approval.

The notice said the ministry had learnt of some brokers and unscrupulous agencies trying to take passports and money from workers by offering to conduct medical tests without permissions. It urged workers not to respond to such offers and not to submit passports or money to anyone without confirming they had official approval.

Until further notice, agencies applying for Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) clearance will have to submit the relevant documents and Visa with Reference (VDR) visa documents for the test to the approved medical centre.

Medical centres that do not comply with the ministry’s instructions may be closed, the recruitment activities of the relevant recruiting agencies may be suspended, and the approval by the ministry may be cancelled.

At the same time, the ministry has requested workers to inform the ministry (by email to secretary@probashi.gov.bd) if they come to know of illegal or unauthorised medical tests or other activities, along with the date, place, name of the person or organisation concerned, and evidence.

On Oct 22, the government announced the start of the recruitment process for Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia.

The ministry's media statement that day said that Malaysia had agreed in principle to take in 10,000 Bangladeshi workers completely free of charge.

For this reason, the country's authorities have agreed to list 338 recruiting agencies in Bangladesh.

However, the ministry has not yet provided any information on how much it will cost to go to Malaysia and at which medical centres the medical tests will be conducted.