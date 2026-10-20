EC orders voter transfer applications settled by Nov 5 ahead of local elections

The Election Commission (EC) has directed election officials to settle pending voter transfer applications by Nov 5 ahead of the union council elections scheduled to begin in January.

The updated voter list will be finalised on Nov 25, and only those included in the list will be eligible to vote in the local government elections.

The EC has already announced that the first phase of voting will take place on Jan 21 next year, followed by the second phase on Feb 4, the third on Apr 29, the fourth on May 13 and the fifth and final phase on May 27.

District election officers will announce the election schedules for the respective phases.

Final Voter List to be Printed on Nov 25

In a directive issued on Monday, the EC instructed all upazila election officers to prepare an updated voter list including people born on or before Oct 31, 2008, who register in the voter database by Oct 31 this year.

Draft voter lists will be published across the country on Nov 5. Following the settlement of claims and objections, the final voter list will be published on Nov 25.

Deadline for Voter Transfers

Voters will be able to apply to change their voter areas until Oct 31 in preparation for the local government elections. All such applications must be settled by Nov 5, the EC said.

The commission had initially planned to finalise the updated voter list in August ahead of the local government elections. Its plan was to begin the union council polls in November and announce the election schedules in September.

It had also planned to begin printing the voter lists as part of that process.

However, after the elections were postponed, the EC resumed voter transfer activities across the country.