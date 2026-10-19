BSEC lets eligible firms list shares directly without an IPO

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has opened the door for eligible companies to list directly on the country’s stock market without an initial public offering (IPO).

The market regulator issued a notification on Sunday outlining the rules for direct listings.

Under the rules, existing shareholders can offload their shares on a stock exchange without the company issuing new securities to the public through an IPO.

The opportunity, previously limited to state-owned companies, has now been extended to several other categories of businesses.

Eligible companies include those in which the government holds at least a 10 percent stake, as well as firms wholly or majority-owned by foreign shareholders.

Majority ownership means holding at least 51 percent of a company’s paid-up capital.

Scheduled banks, financial institutions and insurance companies with a net worth of at least Tk 5 billion, based on their latest audited financial statements, can also qualify.

Companies with annual turnover of at least Tk 10 billion are eligible, along with registered stock exchanges, depositories and clearing and settlement companies.

The commission may also specify other companies eligible for direct listing.

Under the new rules, eligible companies must have at least five years of commercial operations.

They must also have made profits from their core business in each of the past two financial years and recorded positive cash flow from operating activities in the latest financial year.

Companies must offer at least 10 percent of their shares for sale to qualify for listing.

The minimum proposed sale price must be at least 25 percent below the reference price, which serves as the benchmark for valuing the shares.

If the reference price is Tk 100, for example, the minimum proposed sale price would be Tk 75.

After listing, sponsors and directors must retain a combined stake of at least 30 percent.

No individual or institutional investor may buy more than 1 percent of the shares offered for sale through the listing.

The rules also impose restrictions on share transactions. Offerors will be barred from buying shares in the company for one year from the first day of trading after direct listing.

They will also be prohibited from selling more than half of their remaining holdings until the first annual general meeting (AGM) after the completion of a full financial year.

Since the direct listing system was introduced in 2006, five state-owned and five private companies have entered the stock market by offloading existing shares.

The state-owned companies are Dhaka Electric Supply Company (DESCO), Power Grid, Jamuna Oil, Meghna Petroleum and Titas Gas. The private companies are Shinepukur Ceramics, ACI Formulations, Navana CNG, Ocean Containers and Khulna Power Company.

On Nov 5, 2009, the finance ministry decided to restrict direct listing to state-owned companies.

Ocean Containers and Khulna Power received listing approval in 2010 because they had applied before the decision.