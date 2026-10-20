Reflecting on playing Lord Rama in 'Ramayana', Ranbir hopes it leaves audiences with something deeper

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor says playing Lord Rama in the upcoming "Ramayana Part 1" has been one of the most emotional experiences of his career, reminding him of values such as courage, compassion, forgiveness and duty.

Speaking at the film’s Telugu pre-release event on Monday, Ranbir said he hoped audiences would take away more than the experience of simply watching a movie, The Indian Express reports.

“Some stories are not just told. They live deeply within us. 'Ramayana' is one such story. Playing Prabhu Shri Ram was an incredibly emotional journey for me,” he said.

Ranbir said the role reminded him of what it means to have “strength, courage, compassion and forgiveness”, as well as a sense of duty and gratitude.

“To always choose what’s right. It teaches us to be a better son, a better father, a better brother, a better husband, a better friend,” he said.

The actor said he hoped the film would reconnect viewers with the stories and values they grew up with.

“I hope you don’t just see a movie. I hope you can feel something. I hope that you can go back to all the stories your grandparents told you, the values your parents taught you, and be reminded of the goodness that lives in all of us.”

Ranbir also praised co-star Yash, who plays Ravana and is a co-producer of the film through Monster Mind Creations.

Referring to Yash’s commitments to both "Toxic" and "Ramayana", Ranbir said the actor had spent long periods away from his family while working tirelessly on the two projects.

“He’s such a big family man, to leave his family and his kids and be stationed in a city, to be away from his own city, and work tirelessly for Toxic, for Ramayana,” he said.

Ranbir said he had rarely seen anyone match Yash’s work ethic.

“Honestly, I haven’t seen any individual work as hard as him. There is nobody like him, and there will be nobody like him.”