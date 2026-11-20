Fans of “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” are celebrating the reunion of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan, who have come together after 23 years to mark the film’s 25th anniversary.

Directed by Karan Johar, the family drama was released on Dec 14, 2001. To celebrate the milestone, Airbnb is offering fans an opportunity to experience a stay at the iconic Raichand House, the residence featured in the film, NDTV reports.

Kareena, who played Poo, and Hrithik, who portrayed Rohan, reunited for an announcement promoting the collaboration between the film and Airbnb. Their last film together was “Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon”, released in 2003.

A video featuring the two actors recreates several memorable moments from the film. Kareena revisits some of Poo’s famous lines, including “How dare you?” and “Who are they?”

Hrithik, meanwhile, brings back his playful side, saying “10” before revealing that he is giving himself a score.

The video announces that fans can now stay at Raichand House through Airbnb. It also offers glimpses of the property's grand staircase, Poo's wardrobe and the study room.

Johar makes a special appearance in the video, joining the two actors for a photograph.

The reunion has drawn an enthusiastic response on social media, with fans commenting “Mazza aa gaya”, “OG” and “Loving it”.

Several celebrities also joined in the celebrations. Actor Anjali Anand described the reunion as “Iconic”, while Maheep Kapoor commented “Fabbb”.

Saba Pataudi wrote “Soooo sweet, nailed it”, while Tahira Kashyap responded with “Love”.

“About the film”

“Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”, produced by Yash Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor.

The film follows a wealthy family torn apart by misunderstandings after their adopted son falls in love with a woman from a less privileged background.

Its music was composed by Jatin-Lalit, Sandesh Shandilya and Aadesh Shrivastava.

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