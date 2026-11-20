Bus services to southern districts via Gopalganj resume after 36 hours

Transport services through Gopalganj to four southern districts have resumed after nearly 36 hours of disruption amid fears of road blockades and violence surrounding the “lockdown” called by the Awami League, whose activities are banned.

Transport owners and workers said services restarted at 6am on Friday after trees placed across the highway as barricades were removed.

Stranded vehicles, including goods-laden trucks, have also begun moving towards their destinations.

Transport operators had suspended long-haul bus services from Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Pirojpur, Jashore and Gopalganj from Wednesday evening.

No buses were seen travelling through Gopalganj on the Khulna-Dhaka Highway on Thursday, although a few used alternative routes to bypass the town.

Moudud Hossain Rintu, general secretary of the Gopalganj District Bus Owners' Association, said bus services to four southern districts had resumed through Gopalganj, along with services on six routes within the district.

Long-haul buses from Benapole Land Port in Jashore remained off the roads on Thursday because of violence on the highway, with the exception of direct Dhaka-Kolkata services.

Passengers returning from India travelled on those buses or by train, while buses bound for Barishal used alternative routes.

Babulur Rahman, manager of the Shyamoli NR Paribahan counter in Benapole, said no buses other than those operating between Kolkata and Dhaka had left Benapole since Wednesday.

Services remained suspended throughout Thursday before resuming on Friday morning, he said.

Officials at the Shohagh Paribahan and Royal Coach counters confirmed that their services had also resumed.

Some long-haul bus services have restarted from Khulna, according to transport owners and workers.

The Khulna transport owners' association declined to comment formally.

However, transport operators said one or two companies had continued running buses on their own initiative despite the tense situation in Gopalganj and adverse weather.

Some buses travelled through Gopalganj and across the Padma Bridge, while others took the Jashore-Magura route and crossed via the Aricha ferry terminal.