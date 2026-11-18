Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has deployed 21 platoons at important locations in the Gopalganj district to restore law and order.

BGB Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam confirmed the deployment in a media statement on Wednesday.

The statement said the BGB personnel have been deployed to control law and order in the district, ensure public safety and deal with any unwanted situation.

The deployed BGB members are performing their duties in coordination with the district administration and police.

Meanwhile, tech-based surveillance is being carried out from the monitoring cell of the BGB Headquarters to monitor the situation and coordinate field activities.

For this purpose, live video images obtained through drones, body cameras and improvised devices are being monitored around the clock, the statement said.