Government deploys ‘specially trained’ Ansar personnel in Gopalganj

The government has deployed eight platoons of “specially trained” Ansar personnel along with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to maintain law and order in Gopalganj.

The force announced this decision via a media statement on Monday.

Previously, 10 platoons of the BGB were deployed in two phases, alongside extra police personnel.

The statement said, “Eight platoons of Ansar members have been deployed in Gopalganj to control the overall law and order situation, protect state assets, and ensure the safety and security of the public.”

These disciplined and specially trained personnel will be stationed at key state installations, major roads and highways, and other locations throughout the district.

Ansar spokesperson Nazmus Sakib said these personnel have received specialised training in riot control and managing crowds.

This measure has been taken to strengthen security in light of the current situation in the district and the programmes scheduled for Nov 19.

“The personnel remain on high alert to protect vital installations, prevent potential acts of sabotage, arson, or vandalism, and ensure the unhindered movement of the public. They are fully prepared to handle any untoward situation,” the statement added.