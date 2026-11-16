November 16, 2026

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Measles deaths no longer politically important, ‘just numbers’, says Tajnuva Jabeen

The Alternatives’ member criticises the lack of attention to treatment priorities for patients, particularly outside Dhaka

Measles deaths no longer politically important, ‘just numbers’, says Tajnuva Jabeen

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 16 Nov 2026, 08:02 PM

Updated : 16 Nov 2026, 08:02 PM

Alternatives’ National Organising Committee member and former NCP joint convenor Tajnuva Jabeen has said measles deaths are no longer politically important and are treated as mere statistics.

In a Facebook post on Monday, she wrote: “Eight people died from measles just [on Sunday], bringing the total death toll to 1,300. This is the government’s figure.

“It is unbelievable how we are now seeing these deaths as just numbers. There is no outcry over these ongoing deaths.”

Tajnuva said an investigation committee had been formed over irregularities in measles vaccination, but little attention was being paid to the treatment of those already infected.

She also criticised the lack of attention to treatment outside Dhaka and efforts to address the continuing deaths.

“There is no action. There is no discussion or criticism about why deaths are not stopping. Because these deaths are no longer politically important. Politics over measles is over, and now death is just a number,” she wrote.

Tajnuva was the NCP's announced candidate for Dhaka-17 in the last parliamentary election.

She resigned from the party on Dec 28, 2025, citing a lack of transparency in its decision-making and a crisis over seat-sharing arrangements with Jamaat-e-Islami.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported 1,348 deaths from measles and related symptoms since Mar 15, including 1,213 symptom-related deaths and 105 confirmed measles fatalities.

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