Ackerman, Hamza erase early setback with unbroken century stand against Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s bowlers had little to show for their efforts after an early breakthrough as South Africa took control of the second session on the second day of the first Test in Johannesburg, reaching 129-1 at tea.

The hosts added 111 runs without losing a wicket in 23 overs after Hasan Mahmud dismissed Aiden Markram for four shortly before lunch at the Wanderers on Monday.

Marques Ackerman and Zubayr Hamza then built an unbeaten 100-run partnership to cut Bangladesh’s first-innings lead to 271.

Ackerman was unbeaten on 69 off 89 balls, while Hamza had made 48 from 77 deliveries. Their stand came despite Bangladesh squandering two reviews as the batters settled into a comfortable rhythm on a surface offering little assistance.

Ackerman brought up his half-century from 68 balls, striking 11 fours. Hamza matched his assurance at the other end, finding the boundary eight times.

Bangladesh had briefly looked capable of making further inroads after Hasan’s dismissal of Markram, but the bowlers could not sustain the pressure.

A straight drive from Ackerman also struck Hasan on the head, briefly halting play. The pacer recovered and returned to the field.

The visitors had earlier resumed the day on 327-6, with Litton Das unbeaten on 92.

He reached his eighth Test century by hooking Marco Jansen for six, then celebrated with a note from his pocket wishing his daughter a happy birthday.

Litton’s 120 made him Bangladesh’s leading century-maker among wicketkeeper-batters, taking him past Mushfiqur Rahim with his seventh hundred in that role.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz fell for 10, caught by Wiaan Mulder off Dane Paterson. Litton followed for 120, also caught by Mulder, before Paterson removed Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed to finish with four wickets.

Taskin’s late contribution helped Bangladesh reach 400, but their bowlers could not make the most of the advantage.