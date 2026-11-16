November 16, 2026

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Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan appeals for urgent medical help, says he 'may not return alive'

In a letter sent through his lawyer, the 74-year-old says doctors warn he is highly vulnerable to a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan appeals for urgent medical help, says he &#039;may not return alive&#039;
Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), take part in a protest march demanding Khan's release and calling for the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law across the country, in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, Oct 8, 2026. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 16 Nov 2026, 07:12 PM

Updated : 16 Nov 2026, 07:12 PM

Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed on Monday to the country's Supreme Court for urgent medical attention, saying his and his wife's health was failing and that court orders for their treatment had not been implemented.

● Khan, 74, who has been in prison since 2023, said in a letter sent through his lawyer to the chief justice that doctors had told him he was "highly vulnerable to a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest"

● He said his wife, Bushra Bibi, who is also in jail, could lose her sight permanently, and that this had prompted him to write

● "At seventy-four, this unrelenting state is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive," Khan said

● He also said long periods of solitary confinement had taken a toll on his mental health and that authorities had not followed a medical board recommendation to allow him more contact with his family

● Authorities said they took Khan to hospital for an eye check-up last week and returned him to his cell

● In August, the Supreme Court ordered the government to move him to a private hospital in the capital, Islamabad, after he sought intervention over his deteriorating health

● The cricketer-turned-politician has faced multiple corruption charges since he lost power in a no-confidence vote in 2022

● All of Khan's convictions, bar one, have been suspended or overturned, with appeals pending. He denies wrongdoing and says the charges are politically motivated, a claim the government denies

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