Pakistan suspends Imran Khan’s provincial government over alleged failure to curb militancy

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), take part in a protest march lead by Sohail Afridi, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, demanding Khan's release and calling for the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law across the country, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, Oct 9, 2026. REUTERS

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), take part in a protest march lead by Sohail Afridi, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, demanding Khan's release and calling for the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law across the country, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, Oct 9, 2026. REUTERS

Pakistan’s president declared a state of emergency and suspended the provincial government led by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party on Sunday, citing concerns over its handling of Islamist militancy.

President Asif Ali Zardari announced the measure on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, following a federal cabinet decision. The constitution allows the federal government to assume some or all provincial functions during an emergency.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the provincial governor would take charge with the help of an advisory council. The arrangement would initially remain in place for six months.

The move comes as Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party prepares to march on the capital to demand his release, deepening political tensions in the country.

The federal government and military have accused Khan’s party of failing to curb Islamist militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the northwestern province bordering Afghanistan that has seen an increase in attacks. PTI denies the allegation, saying the federal government has failed to provide adequate funding and equipment to fight militancy.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the security situation was so serious that residents in some districts were afraid to leave their homes after dark.

Pakistan has accused neighbouring Afghanistan of harbouring militants responsible for attacks inside its territory, while alleging that Khan’s party sympathises with the Taliban in Kabul and affiliated groups in Pakistan. Both the Afghan Taliban and PTI have denied the accusations.

“This is more of a coup disguised as an emergency,” Zulfikar Bukhari, an aide to Khan and PTI spokesperson, said, calling the decision likely to fuel further bloodshed and instability.

Authorities have detained three of Khan’s sisters and hundreds of party activists in recent days. Roads leading to the office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi have been blocked with shipping containers, while hundreds of police have been deployed, witnesses said.

The government has also restricted access to Islamabad, blocking major highways and deploying tens of thousands of security personnel to prevent protesters from reaching parliament, according to interior ministry officials.

The standoff comes amid growing concern over Khan’s health, more than a month after the government refused to allow him to receive treatment at a private hospital despite a court order. Public discontent over inflation and rising fuel prices has also spread beyond his core supporters.

Khan’s arrest in 2023 triggered nationwide riots. His supporters accuse the military of rigging the 2024 election against him, a claim the military denies. Khan says he is a political prisoner and that charges against him are intended to keep him out of politics.

The cases against Khan have included allegations involving state gifts, attacks on military and state installations, and an unlawful marriage. All but one of his convictions have been suspended or overturned, with appeals pending. He denies wrongdoing.