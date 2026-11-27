The Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (BAPEX) has brought a natural gas fire under control in Cox’s Bazar’s Inani after 31 days and collected samples from the well.

Drilling team members tamed the blaze on Friday morning with support from three units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, according to BAPEX Drilling Supervisor Md Rakibul Hasan.

Immediately after containing the fire, a BAPEX geological survey team collected two gas samples from the well to determine their chemical composition and properties, while preparing to survey roughly 675sqkm of the surrounding area.

Natural gas began escaping from a depth of about 1,000 feet during tube-well drilling in Ukhiya Upazila’s Inani on Oct 27 and eventually caught fire.

Following 15 days of observation, a BAPEX team launched containment efforts that succeeded after 14 consecutive days of work.

Rakibul said the gas emission is now under control, with the flow rerouted through a diverter and burned off about 45ft away from the main vent before crews begin sealing the well completely.

To stop future leaks, drill pipes inside the well will be connected down to roughly 1,000ft, and a thick slurry made of water and bentonite clay will be pumped in at high pressure using a cementing unit.

Once the flow is sealed, the geological team will carry out a detailed survey to pinpoint the exact source of the gas and decide the next course of action, he added.

SM Nafifun Arham, leader of the BAPEX geological survey team, explained that intense heat and flames had prevented crews from approaching the site safely since Oct 27, until the diverter created a safe window to gather samples.

Using the water displacement method to prevent air contamination, the team filled two bottles with gas to send to the BAPEX laboratory, where test results will guide subsequent operations.

“Preparations are complete to run a 120-line-km geological survey across nearly 675sqkm of the Inani structure, and our team will begin fieldwork shortly,” Nafifun said.

BAPEX officials said the survey will identify geological features, tectonic conditions, faults, fractures, and potential hazards to assess gas reserves and commercial extraction prospects, adding that running the entire containment operation in-house saved a substantial amount of money.