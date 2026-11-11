November 11, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan back in jail after medical treatment, sources say

Khan, who is imprisoned in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, had an eye check-up at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS)

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan back in jail after medical treatment, sources say
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan Mar 17, 2023. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 11 Nov 2026, 02:06 PM

Updated : 11 Nov 2026, 02:06 PM

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was taken to hospital in Islamabad late on Tuesday for medical treatment and returned to prison, sources said.

Khan, who is imprisoned in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, had an eye check-up at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), one of the officials said on Wednesday.

"He had some blood pressure issues ... and was given required treatment last night. He has been shifted back to his prison cell," the person said.

The cricketer-turned-politician has faced multiple corruption charges since he lost power in a no-confidence vote in 2022, and has been in prison for more than three years. All of Khan's convictions bar one have been suspended or overturned, with appeals pending. He denies wrongdoing and says the charges are politically motivated, a claim the government denies.

Khan's lawyers say the 74-year-old's health has deteriorated in prison and that he has lost significant vision in his right eye.

It is the first known instance of Khan being taken to hospital for treatment and returned to jail since August, when his hospital visit was cut short.

A Pakistani court has also ordered jail authorities to allow Khan's legal team to see him and his wife, his party said.

His party's deputy chairman, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, was also taken to hospital in the eastern city of Lahore from a jail in the same city on Tuesday. He remains in hospital.

Related Stories
Police, Imran Khan supporters clash in Pakistan
Police, Imran Khan supporters clash in Pakistan
Pakistan detains province leaders of Imran Khan’s party: minister
Pakistan detains province leaders of Imran Khan’s party: minister
Pakistan suspends Imran Khan’s provincial government
Pakistan suspends Imran Khan’s provincial government
Ex-army officer Masud Uddin taken to hospital from jail
Ex-army officer Masud Uddin taken to hospital from jail
Read More
12 die in Bulgaria motorway pile-up
12 die in Bulgaria motorway pile-up
Hijack threat on Air India flight in Kolkata
Hijack threat on Air India flight in Kolkata
PM attends UN climate summit in Turkiye
PM attends UN climate summit in Turkiye
Bayern welcome Kompany back after health scare
Bayern welcome Kompany back after health scare
Read More
Opinion

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa
Read More