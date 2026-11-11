November 11, 2026

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Court to announce verdict in embezzlement case against ex-minister Javed on Nov 19

His wife, relatives and officials of the UCBL and Aramit Group are among the accused

Court to announce verdict in embezzlement case against ex-minister Javed on Nov 19

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 11 Nov 2026, 01:40 PM

Updated : 11 Nov 2026, 01:40 PM

A Chattogram court will deliver the verdict in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed and 35 others over the alleged embezzlement and laundering of Tk 250 million from United Commercial Bank (UCBL) on Nov 19.

Chattogram Divisional Special Judge Mizanur Rahman set the date on Wednesday after hearing arguments from both sides, ACC Prosecutor Mokarram Hossain said.

He told bdnews24.com that 56 witnesses had testified in the case before the court fixed the date for the verdict following the conclusion of arguments.

Besides Javed, the accused include his wife Rukmila Zaman, younger brother Asifuzzaman, sister Roksana Zaman, and officials of United Commercial Bank (UCBL) and Aramit Group.

[Updates to follow]

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