A dreamlike escape in a concrete jungle

From Dhaka, we were headed to New York. The journey was already a long one, spanning almost half the globe, and on top of that, we had a lengthy layover in Doha. Yet, when no short-transit tickets were available for our scheduled departure to the United States, I was secretly quite pleased. After all, one of the biggest attractions of travelling abroad for my wife and daughter is exploring major international airports. So, after working out the budget, we eventually booked Qatar Airways tickets with a 13-hour layover in Doha.



We were not concerned or frustrated about spending so many hours there. Quite the opposite, we were genuinely excited! After all, how often does one get the chance to explore a modern marvel like Hamad International Airport for 13 whole hours? I was travelling with my wife and daughter, Sucheta, along with my friend and fellow photographer Sourav. We were all quietly thrilled at the thought of the ways we could spend our time in such a vast airport.



At the moment we stepped inside the main terminal, the fatigue seemed to melt away and I realised this long layover was going to become one of the most memorable parts of our journey.



The airport felt like an entire city, magnificent and full of surprises at every turn. As soon as we entered, we were greeted by the giant yellow teddy bear lamp, now famous around the world. Standing nearly 23 feet tall, this bronze sculpture was created by Swiss artist Urs Fischer. Sucheta was absolutely delighted to see it. Taking photographs around the sculpture seemed to be an unwritten tradition among travellers, and naturally, we were no exception.

The sculpture "The Wild Table of Love" inside The Orchard at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.





Standing in front of the giant teddy bear, one could truly appreciate how many countries and cultures come together in an airport. It was a vast global meeting place, filled with people of different nationalities, languages and backgrounds. Although we had 13 hours to spare, not everyone was as fortunate. At this busy airport, watching passengers rush from one aircraft to another after landing, desperately trying to catch their connecting flights, was quite a spectacle in itself.



Some passengers hurried along pulling their luggage, while others raced against the clock in search of their boarding gates. Amid this bustling scene of transit travellers, we leisurely decided to explore the enormous airport on foot. As we walked along the wide corridors from one end of the terminal to the other, admiring the luxurious duty-free shops and striking architecture on either side, it felt as though we were wandering through the set of a science-fiction film.



As we continued our walk, another remarkable attraction caught our attention: the Vitality Wellbeing and Fitness Centre. I had heard that the airport offered passengers a 25-metre swimming pool, a gym and a spa. Although we had no plans to use these facilities, we were genuinely amazed to discover such luxurious amenities inside an airport terminal.

A little further along, we reached The Orchard. It felt as though a magic wand had transported us from the heart of the desert into a refreshing tropical rainforest. Covering an area of approximately 10,000 square metres, this vast indoor tropical garden was truly extraordinary.





A metal footbridge surrounded by lush greenery inside The Orchard, the indoor tropical garden at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.

Natural light streamed through the enormous glass roof overhead, illuminating the lush surroundings. The garden featured more than 300 large trees brought from countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore, along with over 25,000 plants and shrubs.

Amid the greenery, we spotted several charming little wooden rest pods. We noticed that many passengers waiting for their long-haul flights had stretched out inside these cosy retreats and had fallen into peaceful sleep. Such an ingenious arrangement, allowing travellers to relax amid the soothing presence of nature inside an airport, was truly remarkable.



The Orchard and its expansive surroundings felt like a living art gallery. Inside the garden, one particularly fascinating bronze sculpture caught our attention: “The Wild Table of Love”. Created by Australian artist duo Gillie and Marc, the artwork depicts endangered animals, including a gorilla, giraffe, elephant, rhinoceros, cheetah and koala, sitting around a large dining table and sharing a meal just like humans.



The artists had a noble purpose behind creating this sculpture. It was designed to raise awareness about the conservation of wildlife species that are increasingly threatened with extinction and the importance of protecting their existence. The central message is simple yet powerful: this beautiful planet does not belong to humans alone. We must learn to share it with wildlife, sitting at the same table, so to speak, and respecting their right to coexist with us.

Interestingly, the artists deliberately left several chairs empty around the table for human visitors, inviting us to become part of this shared world. Sucheta was delighted. She ran towards one of the empty chairs and settled herself between a gorilla and a giraffe! We joined her, and Sourav captured some wonderful photographs.

The sculpture The Wild Table of Love inside The Orchard at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.





A little further away, we came across another striking sculpture, “Small Lie”, by renowned American artist KAWS. Standing approximately 32 feet tall, this enormous wooden figure resembled a giant toy character. With its melancholic expression, it looked as though it had stepped straight out of a fairy tale. Sucheta stood completely still, mesmerised by the towering sculpture.

Another striking artwork at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, is "Cosmos", created by French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel.





Not far away, amid the dazzling lights of The Orchard, another artwork caught our eye: “Cosmos”, by French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel. This enormous sculpture, golden and spherical, reflected the light in such a spectacular way that it seemed a visitation from some planet in the far-reaches of space. These majestic artworks added an extraordinary sense of grandeur to the garden.



After walking around the vast airport for quite some time, we eventually grew tired. Sucheta, in particular, was showing clear signs of exhaustion from the long journey. Just when we needed a break, the credit cards in my wallet came to the rescue. To be honest, one of the main reasons I carry several credit cards is to enjoy hassle-free access to airport lounges while travelling abroad.



I took out my phone and opened the LoungeKey app. There, I found one of the most attractive and luxurious lounges at Hamad International Airport - the Al Maha Lounge. We headed straight there, leaving behind the crowds, noise and hurried footsteps of hundreds of people. What we found was an oasis in a concrete jungle.

A metal footbridge surrounded by lush greenery inside The Orchard, the indoor tropical garden at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.





The serene atmosphere, elegant interiors and exceptionally comfortable sofas were thoughtfully arranged to provide travellers with a place to relax. Sucheta stretched out on a soft sofa and quickly settled into her own little world of tranquillity. The food station was equally impressive. From traditional Middle Eastern Arabic mezze to a variety of hot continental dishes and desserts, the buffet offered an excellent selection. We enjoyed a satisfying dinner before settling down to relax.



However, what brought us the greatest relief during our 13-hour layover was the lounge's refreshing shower facility. The shower rooms were sparkling clean and luxurious. After enjoying a warm shower, we felt as though the fatigue of our flight from Dhaka and airport exploration had magically vanished. Later, using the lounge's high-speed Wi-Fi, Sucheta spent some time watching cartoons on her tablet, while we sipped delicious coffee and caught up with our loved ones back home.



Before we knew it, the 13 hours had passed. The diverse attractions of Hamad International Airport, the artistic charm and refreshing greenery of The Orchard, and the royal comfort of the Al Maha Lounge had completely transformed our long wait into an unforgettable experience. Feeling fully refreshed in both body and mind, we finally made our way to the boarding gate for the 14-hour flight to New York.