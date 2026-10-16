12Kg gunpowder, 92 crude bombs recovered in Chapainawabganj mango orchard

Special Response Battalion (SRB) has recovered nearly 12kg of gunpowder and 92 crude bombs during a raid on a mango orchard in Chapainawabganj Sadar Upazila.

The explosives were recovered during a raid on a mango orchard in Purba Tikra village under Maharajpur Union early on Friday, according to Tarikul Islam, company commander and senior assistant superintendent of police of SRB-5, Rajshahi.

“This is the largest haul of gunpowder ever recovered in the district,” he said.

Tarikul said: “Acting on a tip-off, a team from CPC-1, Chapainawabganj, conducted the raid with assistance from the bomb disposal unit of SRB-5.

“During the raid, 92 crude bombs, 11.8kg of gunpowder, two sickles and various materials used to make explosives were recovered in an abandoned state from the mango orchard.”

Tarikul said the materials were believed to have been stockpiled for use in acts of sabotage in different parts of the country.