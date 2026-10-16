Former Dhaka University professor returns after disappearance, family alleges abduction

Former Dhaka University Sanskrit professor Dulal Kanti Bhowmik has returned home after going missing from the capital, with his family alleging that he was abducted.

He reached home around 9am on Friday, his wife Kalpana Haldar told bdnews24.com around 3:45pm.

She alleges he was knocked out first, then taken away, and released after he regained consciousness.

According to her, Bhowmik had Tk 2,000 to Tk 3,000 with him, but the alleged abductors did not take the money. They asked him about his wife’s occupation and what other members of the family did.

Kalpana said the men also asked her husband for her phone number.

“There were five abductors, including the driver. They were well-dressed,” she said.

Bhowmik is now resting at home, his wife said. He has been unable to recount much about the incident and does not remember several details of what happened.

According to the family, Bhowmik left their home in Chandrima Housing of Mohammadpur on Thursday afternoon to buy medicine.

When he had not returned by 10pm, Kalpana filed a general diary at Mohammadpur Police Station.

Police station chief Md Abdul Halim said he had spoken to Bhowmik around 2am on Thursday night. The professor had said he was travelling home alone by bus from Saidpur.

Asked whether Bhowmik had been abducted, officer Halim said the professor had told him on Thursday that he would explain everything after returning home.

After speaking to him and confirming that he was safe, the police officer said he had turned his attention to other duties.

Asked whether any law enforcers had contacted the family on Friday, Kalpana said police had visited their home, along with an officer from Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch.