Three Jubo League activists arrested in Dhaka over ‘sabotage’ in Gopalganj

Three individuals have been arrested in Dhaka's Mohammadpur for allegedly committing acts of sabotage in Gopalganj, according to Special Response Battalion-2 (SRB-2).

The SRB-2 said acting on intelligence, its personnel arrested the trio in Mohammadia Housing road under Mohammadpur Police Station in the early hours of Tuesday.

The arrestees have been identified as Kazi Nurul Amin, alias Tuhin, 55, Md Billal Hossain, 41, and Abul Bashar, 47.

All three arrestees are residents of Gopalganj and members of the Jubo League, whose activities are banned, a statement read.

Tuhin is a former president of the Jubo League's Kashiani Upazila committee and joint secretary of a local ward unit in Jatrabari.

He faces two cases. One filed with Kashiani Police Station in Gopalganj on charges of attempted murder, unlawful assembly, trespassing, theft, arson, assault, and causing grievous hurt.

Another filed with Jatrabari Police Station on charges of murder, attempted murder, causing grievous hurt, criminal conspiracy, rioting, and unlawful assembly.

Gopalganj police administration has been informed about the arrests, the statement added.