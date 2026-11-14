Anurag Pharma shooting: Two armed men, third waited on motorcycle

Friday, 11:01pm. A few vehicles move along the main road outside Anurag restaurant, opposite the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Dhaka’s Shyamoli. Pedestrians are few. Then two rounds of gunfire ring out and panic spreads. Some freeze in shock, a few run.

That is how CCTV footage captured the shooting at Anurag Pharma.

In the 35-second clip, a helmeted young man in a black panjabi walks along the main road towards the pharmacy, his right hand hidden under the garment.

A second helmeted man in a black panjabi, hand also hidden, heads the same way along the footpath.

At 11:01:19pm, the first man fires two rounds at the pharmacy’s glass front and runs back.

The second pulls out a Chinese machete to scare passers-by as he flees. Both leave the camera’s range at 11:01:35pm.

Witness Md Ripon, a chickpea seller, told bdnews24.com on Saturday that three men came on a motorcycle. One waited with the engine running while two walked over, fired and fled on it.

He said the shooter wore a mask.

The pharmacy was open on Saturday afternoon, but more than half of a glass section at the front had been shattered. Police crime scene unit personnel were collecting evidence.

Employees declined to speak on the record, while one said they had initially mistaken the gunshots for other noises before seeing the glass break.

Pharmacy Manager Russell Talukdar has filed a written complaint with Mohammadpur Police.

‘Extortion Demand, Bomb Attack’

The restaurant and pharmacy belong to Sayed Hasan Nur Islam Raston, former councillor of Ward No. 32 of Dhaka South City Corporation.

He said a caller demanded Tk 5 million on Nov 5 in the names of “killer Pappu” and “killer Badal”, though neither phoned him.

He suspects someone is using their names to scare him.

Crude bombs were set off outside his shops the next day, he said, then the shooting.

Police say the case will be recorded on Sunday. Assistant Commissioner Abdullah Al Mamun of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)’s Mohammadpur Zone said the shooters have yet to be identified.

Who Are ‘Killer Pappu’, ‘Kailla Badal’?

Police list Pappu as a patron of “Kishore Gang”, an illegal arms holder and extortionist, named in last year’s DMP list as patron of the 15-to-20-member “Alex Group”.

Badal is a known extortionist with several cases against him. Arrested in Chattogram on Sept 21 over a Tk 2 million extortion demand and vandalism, he is also accused in a murder in New Market.

He was freed on bail the next day and has been in hiding since.

Pappu told bdnews24.com he is shocked and believes he is being dragged in over his political position.

He called for a fair investigation and said he has quit that life.

Assistant Commissioner Mamun said Pappu and Badal belong to opposite camps, so a demand in both names raises doubts.

DMP Tejgaon Division Deputy Commissioner Ibne Mizan said police are analysing CCTV footage and probing every angle.