Goalkeeping lapse ends Bangladesh’s SAFF dream, sends Pakistan into final

Bangladesh’s hopes of reaching the SAFF Championship final were shattered by a late defensive error as Pakistan secured a 1-0 victory in Dhaka.

Abdul Samad Shahzad punished goalkeeper Mehedi Hasan Srabon’s mistake to send Pakistan into their first SAFF final on Saturday.

They will face arch-rivals India on Tuesday, having opened their campaign with a 3-2 defeat to them.

The defeat ended Bangladesh’s bid to reach their first final since 2005 and win a second title after their 2003 triumph.

The semi-final began at a lively pace, with both sides trading attacks. Srabon kept out Ali Uzair Mahmood’s effort, while Yusuf Ijaz Butt denied Bangladesh at the other end.

Rakib Hossain came close in the 23rd minute, his shot brushing Butt’s gloves before striking the outside of the post.

Pakistan also went close when Shahzad hit the woodwork, while Shuki Itofusa sent a long-range effort over the crossbar before half-time.

Bangladesh pressed after the break, with Itofusa probing down the right, but Pakistan’s defence held firm. Srabon made important saves from Adil Nabi’s free kick, Samad’s powerful effort and Ehsan Suleiman’s close-range attempt.

Then came the decisive mistake. Srabon’s throw fell to a Pakistan player, and a pass sent Shahzad into the box. He squeezed a finish between Zidan Alexander Yusuf and Jayan, beyond the goalkeeper’s reach.

The goal sparked celebrations among Pakistan’s players, but the closing minutes were marred by disorder. Bangladesh supporters threw fireworks onto the pitch, forcing a brief stoppage.

Clashes involving Bishwanath Ghosh and Shahzad followed before the referee restored order.

Pakistan’s win also avenged their 1-0 defeat by Bangladesh in 2018. The teams now have three wins each in eight SAFF meetings, with two draws.