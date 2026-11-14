India survive late scare to edge out Bhutan for SAFF final berth

Defending champions India have reached the SAFF Championship final for the 14th time after surviving a second-half fightback to beat Bhutan 2-1 in Dhaka.

First-half goals from Vishnu PV and Chinglensana Singh Konsham put the nine-time champions in control at the National Stadium on Saturday, but Bhutan threatened a comeback after Kinzang Tashi Tobden pulled a goal back shortly after the restart.

The match also marked the first use of video assistant referee (VAR) technology in SAFF Championship history, with two decisions going Bhutan's way.

India made a flying start, taking the lead in the eighth minute when Vishnu controlled Khaiminthang Lhungdim's free-kick with his first touch, beat a defender and fired home with his right foot.

Chinglensana doubled the advantage in the 27th minute, poking the ball into the net amid a crowded penalty area following a corner.

Bhutan, seeking their first appearance in a SAFF Championship final, responded three minutes into the second half.

Captain Chencho Gyeltshen supplied the pass for Tobden to head home, although the assistant referee initially raised the flag for offside.

A VAR review overturned the offside decision, allowing the goal to stand.

The technology intervened again in the 65th minute when India were awarded a penalty for an apparent handball inside the box.

A review showed there had been no handball, prompting the referee to reverse the decision.

Bhutan pushed for an equaliser and almost forced extra time in second-half stoppage time.

Deychog Drakar Dorji headed a cross towards the far post, where an unmarked Kinzang Tenzin failed to connect with the ball from close range.

It proved Bhutan's final opportunity as India held on to secure another appearance in the title decider.

India have now reached 14 SAFF Championship finals, missing out only in the 2018 edition.

They will face the winners of Saturday's second semi-final between Bangladesh and Pakistan, scheduled to kick off at 8:30pm, in Tuesday's final.