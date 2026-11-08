Bhutan, Sri Lanka share points as Bangladesh seal SAFF semi-final berth

Bangladesh secured a place in the SAFF Championship semi-finals after Bhutan and Sri Lanka played out a 2-2 draw in Group A in Dhaka.

The result left both sides with a point on Sunday, keeping their hopes alive, but confirmed the progress of Thomas Dooley’s team, who have three points from their win over Bhutan.

Bangladesh have one group match left, against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Bhutan, who opened their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Bangladesh, must now hope Sri Lanka lose that match if they are to reach the last four.

Bhutan took the lead in the 34th minute when Dawa Tsering scored from the rebound after a defender cleared Chencho Gyeltshen’s cross with his shoulder.

Sri Lanka hit back immediately, with Australia-based winger Oliver James beating the goalkeeper with a long-range effort.

They went ahead shortly before the break when Wasim Razeek headed home a cross from James, whose earlier effort from the touchline had struck the crossbar.

Bhutan had a chance to equalise in the 66th minute, but Chencho’s penalty was saved by Sujan Perera. Dillon Senanayake de Silva then cleared the rebound off the line.

Chencho made amends in the 77th minute, scoring after Perera failed to hold a free kick. Tandin Tsering collected the loose ball and cut it back for Chencho to finish.

Both sides threatened late on. Bhutan goalkeeper Zangpo Gyeltshen made a one-on-one save, while Sri Lanka hit the post. Rahul Suresh then missed a chance in stoppage time.