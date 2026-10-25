Sri Lanka rescues 40 Iranian sailors from ships off its coast, spokesman says

The USS George Washington conducts a replenishment at sea, receiving food and supplies from another vessel in the Arabian Sea, Sept 14, 2026. The aircraft carrier, capable of carrying more than 5,000 personnel, is enforcing a US naval blockade against Iran and providing cover for commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. REUTERS/Ed Ou

The USS George Washington conducts a replenishment at sea, receiving food and supplies from another vessel in the Arabian Sea, Sept 14, 2026. The aircraft carrier, capable of carrying more than 5,000 personnel, is enforcing a US naval blockade against Iran and providing cover for commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. REUTERS/Ed Ou

Sri Lanka coordinated the rescue of 40 Iranian sailors from multiple commercial ships in international waters off the coast of the country and supported their return to Iran, a spokesman for the island nation's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry received a request from the Iranian embassy via diplomatic channels to rescue the sailors, Thushara Rodrigo, a spokesman for the ministry, said, adding they had been suffering unspecified medical emergencies.

The ministry did not give any further details of why they had to be rescued, but local media, including Indian national newspaper The Hindu, reported they were aboard vessels that were US-sanctioned oil tankers.

Washington has imposed a blockade on Iranian shipping as part of its war on Iran.

The sailors from 19 ships were brought ashore at Galle Harbour, about 126km from commercial capital Colombo, and were given medical treatment before returning to Iran early on Sunday morning, the spokesman added.

Sri Lanka's navy and coastguard typically provide support during humanitarian efforts, a government source with direct knowledge of the rescue told Reuters.

Earlier this year, Sri Lanka rescued dozens of Iranian sailors on humanitarian grounds after the Iranian warship IRIS Dena was sunk by a torpedo from a US submarine on Mar 4.

The bodies of more than 80 sailors who died in the attack were flown back to Iran in mid-March. Thirty-two survivors of the sunken ship, as well as 208 crew members from another vessel, were returned to Iran in April.