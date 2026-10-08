October 09, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

De Silva steps down as Sri Lanka Test captain

The 35-year-old all-rounder says the role should now pass to the next generation

De Silva steps down as Sri Lanka Test captain
Cricket - Third Test - England v Sri Lanka - The Oval, London, Britain - Sept 8, 2024 Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket, caught out by England's Shoaib Bashir off the bowling of Josh Hull Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters

Published : 08 Oct 2026, 04:06 PM

Updated : 08 Oct 2026, 04:06 PM

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva has stepped down as Test captain but will remain available for selection, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.

De Silva, 35, succeeded Dimuth Karunaratne as Test captain in January 2024 and led Sri Lanka in 18 Tests, winning seven.

"It's my genuine opinion that the mantle should go down to the next generation," de Silva said in a letter to the selection committee.

His resignation comes after a difficult year for Sri Lanka, who are seventh in the World Test Championship standings after losing a Test series in West Indies and suffering a home series defeat by India.

De Silva has played 69 Tests for Sri Lanka and remains one of the side's most experienced players. Sri Lanka Cricket has not yet announced his successor.

Sri Lanka's next Test assignment is a two-match series against Pakistan beginning in Rawalpindi on Nov 9.

Related Stories
Mendis named Sri Lanka Test captain
Mendis named Sri Lanka Test captain
England thrash Sri Lanka by 223 runs
England thrash Sri Lanka by 223 runs
Wood calls time on international career
Wood calls time on international career
England beat Sri Lanka again to seal T20 series
England beat Sri Lanka again to seal T20 series
Read More
US officials defend ICE shooting of New York man
US officials defend ICE shooting of New York man
US sanctions ICC after Nobel win
US sanctions ICC after Nobel win
Autumn rain cools Bangladesh, but winter chill still far off
Autumn rain cools Bangladesh, but winter chill still far off
India readies thousands of security forces for Delhi protest
India readies thousands of security forces for Delhi protest
Read More
Opinion

Shahed Alam

Can high spectrum price ensure an inclusive digital future?
Shahed Alam

Jamie McGeever

Can Wall Street keep partying while bond markets burn?
Jamie McGeever

Debarati Guha

The friend who crossed borders for me
Debarati Guha

Manishi Raychaudhuri

India-China thaw faces major economic tests
Manishi Raychaudhuri
Read More