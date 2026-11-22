The International Crimes Tribunal has ordered the commencement of trial against 19 people, including former lawmaker Muhammad Saiful Islam, in a crimes against humanity case over the alleged killing of MIST student Ashabul Yamin in Savar during the July Uprising.

The three-member International Crimes Tribunal-2, headed by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, passed the order on Sunday after framing charges against the suspects.

The tribunal has set Dec 15 for the prosecution's opening statement and recording of witness testimony.

After the order, prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim told reporters that Yamin was killed by police gunfire during the July Mass Uprising in Savar.

“After shooting him, police brutally threw him off an armoured personnel carrier (APC), even though he was still alive. We have seen this in video footage,” he said.

Describing the prosecution's allegations, Tamim said police used armoured personnel carriers during the July Uprising to carry out indiscriminate killings of protesters.

“Yamin climbed onto the APC and urged police personnel to stop firing on protesters. While he was above the vehicle, he was shot from outside and fell onto the APC,” the prosecutor said.

Referring to video footage, Tamim said Yamin was initially dragged off the APC and thrown onto the road, with his head facing downwards. Later, when two police personnel picked him up and threw him onto the road divider, his head again struck the ground.

“Yamin's hands and legs could be seen moving in the video, and he was still breathing. When his fellow protesters tried to take him to hospital, they were obstructed,” he said.

Tamim alleged that Yamin eventually died at the scene without receiving medical treatment.

The prosecutor said documentary evidence, video footage, testimonies from people present at the scene and statements from Yamin's family members had been submitted to the tribunal. He expressed confidence that the prosecution would be able to prove the allegations.

Six of the 19 accused have been arrested and are currently in jail.

They are former Dhaka additional superintendent of police (crime and operations) Md Abdullahil Kafi, former additional superintendent of police of Savar Circle Md Shahidul Islam, former assistant sub-inspector Mohammad Ali, former Nayek Md Suhel Mia, former constable Md Mahfuz Mia and former convenor of Dhaka District Jubo League Md Mizanur Rahman.

They were brought to the tribunal from jail on Sunday morning and were present in the dock when the charges were framed.

The remaining 13 accused are absconding.

On Sep 7, the tribunal ordered the appointment of state-appointed lawyers to represent the 13 fugitive accused. On Jul 26, the same tribunal took cognisance of the formal charges filed by the prosecution against all 19 accused.

Yamin was injured by police gunfire in Savar on Jul 18, 2024. A video showing him being dragged off an armoured police vehicle and thrown onto the road later went viral on Facebook.

He was a fourth-year student of the Computer Science and Engineering Department at the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) in Dhaka’s Mirpur. He lived at Osmani Hall on the MIST campus. His family home was in Savar's Bank Town residential area.