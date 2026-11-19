65 factories shut as clashes erupt again in Ashulia after calm morning

Garment workers in the Savar and Ashulia industrial zones have been staging protests for several days, demanding a minimum wage of Tk 30,000.

Normalcy had initially appeared to return to the factories there on Thursday morning, with workers peacefully entering their respective workplaces to resume duties.

However, tensions flared up again after midday as clashes broke out between workers and police.

In response to the unrest, factory authorities declared a one-day holiday for 65 factories.

A visit to parts of the Savar and Ashulia showed workers arriving at their workplaces in groups from early morning.

To ensure overall security and prevent any untoward incidents, a heavy contingent of police was deployed in front of the factories, while Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel were seen patrolling key roads.

Around 11am, some workers began throwing brickbats at police in Zirabo Pukurpar of Ashulia, triggering chases and running battles as well as clashes between the two sides.

Police fired stun grenades and tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

Although ordinary workers eventually dispersed, a small group attacked two police vehicles. Police detained one suspect in connection with the incident.

Ashulia Police chief Mohammad Tariqul Islam said after authorities declared a general holiday at several factories, workers came out and gathered on the road.

"When they were asked to clear the road, they turned around and attacked police," he said.

Ashulia Industrial Police Superintendent Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan said authorities had declared a holiday at several factories as workers refused to join work.

"Even after that, workers hurled brickbats at police," he said.

The SP added that three police personnel identified by a single name -- Antar, Jewel, and Shafiqul -- were injured after being struck by bricks thrown by workers during the clashes and were given first aid.

He confirmed that a total of 65 factories were declared closed under a general holiday on Thursday. Of these, 29 factories remain shut indefinitely under Section 13(1) of the Bangladesh Labour Act 2006.