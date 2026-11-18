Garment workers in the Savar and Ashulia industrial zones have reportedly walked out of their factories to stage protests, shortly after peacefully reporting for duty.

Police fired tear gas shells and sound grenades to disperse them.

As tensions escalated on Wednesday morning, around 30 garment factories in Ashulia and Savar’s Hemayetpur purportedly declared a general holiday for the day.

Md Jahangir Alam, Dhaka district additional superintendent of police (crime, operations, and traffic north), said: “Many outsiders have joined the workers here. In addition, there is growing anxiety among garment workers over when the wage board will announce its decision.”

“Under the circumstances, workers are leaving peacefully as most factory owners have declared a holiday,” he added.

A visit to parts of Savar and Ashulia revealed that workers had entered the factories in the morning as usual and clocked in by punching their attendance cards.

The situation in the industrial belt, however, began to shift shortly after 9am, as workers from several factories put down their tools and walked out.

Witnesses said workers from factories in Hemayetpur’s Padmar Mor were the first to walk out earlier in the day.

They then marched along the Hemayetpur-Singair road, gathering outside the main gates of neighbouring factories to urge those inside to join the demonstration.

Upon receiving the news, law enforcers swiftly arrived at the scene and dispersed the protesters.

Meanwhile, workers from several readymade garment factories in Ashulia’s Jamgora and Narsinghpur also took to the streets to demonstrate.

Tensions flared with police at one point when workers gathered in front of factories belonging to the Ha-Meem and Sharmin groups and attempted to create unrest. To restore order, police fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the crowd.

Jahangir said, “The administration will provide full cooperation to those who leave peacefully without engaging in any activities that disrupt public order.

“However, if anyone disguised as a worker attempts to create anarchy, instability, or public suffering, necessary force will be used to disperse them.

“So far, we are assisting all workers in Savar who are leaving work to ensure they return home safely.”

Khairul Mamun Mintu, legal affairs secretary of the Bangladesh Garment and Sweaters Workers Trade Union Centre, said: “Workers entered the factories peacefully and started work in the morning. Later, after workers from a few factories walked out and the situation grew tense, authorities at most garment factories in Ashulia’s Jamgora, Narsinghpur and Beron declared a general holiday.”