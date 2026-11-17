The Savar and Ashulia industrial belts have flared up once again over demands for a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000 after several days of calm.

Since Tuesday morning, workers have staged road blockades, engaged in chases and running battles, and clashed with police.

They also blocked the Dhaka-Aricha Highway for half an hour and vandalised passing vehicles alongside garment factories.

Authorities have declared 80 factories closed in Savar and Ashulia to bring the situation under control. Law-enforcing agencies have arrested 117 people so far.

Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan, superintendent of police for Ashulia Industrial Police-1, said workers took to the streets in Ashulia’s Charabag in the morning after several garment factories declared a holiday, though they later dispersed peacefully.

Around the same time, workers blocked roads at several points in Savar after several factories there also declared a holiday.

"When some workers blocked the roads, police went to the scene and dispersed them," he said. "Sound grenades and tear gas shells were used in these efforts.

“The workers threw bricks and stones at police. Bricks were also hurled at various factories, causing damage to factory gates and other areas."

The officer, however, could not immediately confirm how many people had been injured.

Witnesses said workers at the Starling Group in Hemayetpur’s Bagbari abstained from work in the morning to join the protests, blocking the Hemayetpur-Keraniganj regional road and halting traffic.

Upon receiving the news, police arrived at the scene and attempted to clear the road, sparking direct clashes between both sides. They fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the workers and regain control of the situation.

When the workers still refused to leave the road, local BNP and Chhatra Dal activists carrying sticks attempted to chase them away, but failed.

Executive Magistrate Rahat Khan, who was on duty at the scene, said: "There are no problems at any other factory in this area; everyone is working normally.

“Only the workers of this one factory [Starling Group] are causing trouble. An adequate number of law enforcement personnel are deployed here."

Around 11:30am, workers of the AKH Group attempted to block the Dhaka-Aricha Highway outside their factory, prompting police to disperse them with tear gas.

Later, around 11:45am, workers of Delicate Garments Ltd blocked the Rajfulbaria stretch of the Dhaka-Aricha Highway and vandalised vehicles.

Protesting workers threw bricks and stones from outside, shattering the front glass windows of the factory during the incident.

At 12:30pm, Savar Highway Police Station chief Ali Ahmed said the protesters had been persuaded to leave the road, after which traffic returned to normal.

Savar Model Police Station chief Md Saiful Alam said, "It is not just workers involved in this movement; members of various organisations and banned outfits have also joined them.

“They are instigating the workers and trying to turn this garment protest into something far more severe. We are controlling the situation with a firm hand."