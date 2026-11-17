The Savar-Ashulia industrial belt has once again become tense over protests demanding minimum wages, following several days of relative calm.

Police fired tear gas shells and stun grenades to disperse workers and bring the situation under control. However, when the workers refused to leave the road, local BNP and Jubo Dal activists attempted to chase them away with sticks but failed.

Executive Magistrate Rahat Khan, who was on duty at the scene, said factories in the surrounding area were operating normally, with only Sterling Group workers taking part in the protests.

He also said adequate law-enforcing personnel had been deployed to maintain order.

Road blockades, chases and clashes between workers and police triggered widespread tension across the industrial area on Tuesday. Several factories in the Khejurbagan-Narsinghapur area were reportedly closed for the day.

Workers at Sterling Group's factory in Bagbari, Hemayetpur, refused to join work and attempted to take to the streets on Tuesday morning, Executive Magistrate Rahat, who is also assistant commissioner (Land) of Savar, said.

At one point, they gathered at Bagbari intersection and blocked the Hemayetpur-Keraniganj regional road, bringing traffic to a halt.

Police arrived at the scene when informed and tried to remove the workers from the road, triggering a confrontation between the two sides.

Meanwhile, workers at several garment factories near Khejurbagan of Ashulia also joined the protest over the same demand. Although they initially entered their factories in the morning, they later came out without working and attempted to take positions on the road.

Police fired tear gas and stund grenades to disperse them, prompting angry workers to throw bricks and stones at police. The incident spread panic in the area.

Additional members of the police, industrial police and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed at key points across the industrial belt to maintain order. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel are also patrolling various roads.

Khairul Mamun Mintu, legal affairs secretary of the Bangladesh Garment and Sweater Workers Trade Union Centre, said workers had entered factories peacefully and joined work in the morning.

Later, workers from some factories came out and began throwing bricks and stones, he said.

The workers' leader added that authorities at several factories in the Khejurbagan-Narsinghapur area had announced a general holiday as the situation escalated.