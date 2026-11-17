The long-running local train on the Chattogram-Nazirhat railway route has officially relaunched as a commuter service.

State Minister for Land and Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Mir Mohammed Helal Uddin inaugurated the upgraded service at Chattogram Railway Station on Tuesday morning, with two pairs of trains now scheduled to run daily.

Spanning 37km, the route previously cost Tk 12 under railway local fare rules for distances up to 50km, while the new commuter service sets a minimum fare of Tk 20.

The seven-coach train has five “Shovon” or standard-class carriages and can carry up to 334 passengers.

Unlike the previous local train, which lacked a power car and had no fans or lights, the commuter service provides electricity and toilets.

Operating as Nazirhat Commuter 1, 2, 3, and 4, the trains make four daily trips from morning to evening.

The first service leaves Nazirhat at 6am and reaches Chattogram at 7:35am, returning at 8:30am to arrive at 10:10am.

The second departs Nazirhat at 10:40am, reaching Chattogram at 12:10pm. Its return journey starts at 5:45pm and ends at 7:25pm.

Railway Eastern Zone General Manager Mamunul Islam and Chief Operating Superintendent Md Shafiqur Rahman attended the launch alongside other officials.

The train runs to Nazirhat in Chattogram’s Fatickchhari Upazila, known for farm produce, tea and rubber gardens.

Residents of Fatickchhari and Hathazari Upazilas use it to travel to Chattogram city.

In September, Chattogram-2 (Fatikchhari) MP Sarwar Alamgir called for regular train services on the route in parliament.

Local residents have also demanded an extension from Nazirhat to the border town of Ramgarh via Bhujpur, Narayanhat, Dantmara, Heyako and Baganbazar in Fatikchhari.