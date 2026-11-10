November 10, 2026

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Indian police advise Bollywood stars to avoid public places after shooting, local media report

Authorities issue the safety warning after actor Tiger Shroff was injured when gunmen opened fire on his car in Mumbai

Indian police advise Bollywood stars to avoid public places after shooting, local media report
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans gathered outside his residence, Jalsa on the occasion of Diwali in Mumbai, India, Nov 8 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters

Published : 10 Nov 2026, 05:13 PM

Updated : 10 Nov 2026, 05:13 PM

Indian police have advised prominent Bollywood actors to avoid attending large gatherings, visiting public places and mingling with fans in crowded areas after an actor was shot at in Mumbai last month, local media reported on Tuesday.

Mumbai Police issued the advisory as a precautionary measure due to renewed security concerns surrounding Bollywood stars in the city, the reports said, citing an unnamed senior police officer.

The Mumbai Police Commissioner's office did not respond to an email from Reuters seeking comment.

Actor Tiger Shroff was shot and injured when three men opened fire on his car as he was leaving a football ground in Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital.

The three suspected shooters were arrested within days, and eight others allegedly linked to the conspiracy were detained subsequently, local media reported, citing police.

Police are investigating whether the attack was linked to a criminal gang which has been associated with other attacks targeting Bollywood personalities in the past, the reports said.

The incident prompted a wider security reassessment for Bollywood personalities by police and the private security teams that protect the actors, local media said.

Heightened security has also become visible during public appearances by film stars since, with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan greeting fans outside his Mumbai residence from behind protective glass, images on social media and local media showed.

Bollywood has a long history of being targeted by organised crime groups, with attacks, extortion demands and threats spanning more than three decades.

Many leading stars employ private armed guards and round-the-clock security teams, with some also receiving government-provided police protection depending on their threat assessment.

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