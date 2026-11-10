Hurling of petrol bombs, arson reported in Cox’s Bazar; UNO office, educational institutions locked

Petrol bombs have been hurled and arson attacks reported in several areas of Cox’s Bazar, while the gates of government offices and educational institutions have also been locked.

The incidents occurred in different parts of Ramu, Cox’s Bazar Sadar, Chakaria and Teknaf from Monday night until early Tuesday, Additional Superintendent of Police Shamim Kabir said.

A moving truck was targeted with a petrol bomb at Ramu Bypass Gate. Petrol bombs were also hurled and fires set at the gates of the Choufal Dandi Union Parishad and a Grameen Bank branch in Cox’s Bazar Sadar, as well as in Koiyarbil in Chakaria and Shapla Square in Teknaf, among other locations.

The incidents triggered panic, with pedestrians running for safety. The explosions and arson attacks at different locations throughout the night also sparked fear among tourists staying in Cox’s Bazar town and local residents.

However, no casualties were reported.

ASP Shamim said police had launched an operation to identify and arrest those involved.

Mobile police teams and special patrol units have also stepped up their activities to prevent further incidents, he said.

He added that police were prepared to bring those responsible to justice.

Meanwhile, a group locked the gate of the Chakaria Upazila administrator’s (UNO) office and hung a banner of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League there. A video of the incident has circulated on social media.

The video shows two young men putting a padlock on the gate and hanging a banner. One was wearing a helmet, while the other had a mask covering his face. The banner bore the words “Chakaria Municipality Chhatra League”.

The gates of four to five educational institutions in Chakaria were also locked that night. Banners were subsequently hung at several of the gates.

Chakaria UNO Shaheen Delwar said the gates of several educational institutions and his office were locked from outside around 2am. The locks were later removed with the help of police, Ansar members and local residents.

“The main gate of our office remains locked from inside at night. Miscreants put another lock on it from outside and hung a banner. We later removed them,” he said.

The UNO said he had received reports that the gates of four to five educational institutions in Chakaria had been locked.

The institutions include Chakaria City College, Chakaria Central High School and Chakaria Shikkha Niketan.

Shaheen said efforts were under way to identify those involved and that law enforcement agencies had been informed.

Legal action would be taken if those responsible were identified through the investigation, he added.

Earlier, reports also emerged of petrol bombs being hurled at at least eight locations in Cox’s Bazar on Sunday night.

However, no cases were filed with any police station over the incidents so far, ASP Shamim said.