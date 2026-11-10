Russia and Ukraine hold first peace talks for nine months, Trump envoy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff Kyrylo Budanov, Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, United States Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich attend the UAE-hosted trilateral talks between the United States, Russian and Ukrainian delegations, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov 10, 2026. The talks, convened by the US, are focused on efforts to end the war in Ukraine, post-war security arrangements and de-escalation. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff Kyrylo Budanov, Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, United States Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich attend the UAE-hosted trilateral talks between the United States, Russian and Ukrainian delegations, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov 10, 2026. The talks, convened by the US, are focused on efforts to end the war in Ukraine, post-war security arrangements and de-escalation. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana

Russian and Ukrainian officials held their first peace talks in nine months in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, as US envoys sought to narrow differences between the two sides and secure an end to the conflict.

US envoy Steve Witkoff said the discussions had helped narrow differences, while Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov said Kyiv was seeking security guarantees and a lasting peace.

Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said he hoped the talks would make progress. European officials have also called for a role in the negotiations, arguing that the continent's security must be addressed in any settlement.

France said European security concerns should be part of the process, while Moscow has maintained that European countries would not take part in the talks.

US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about the prospects for an agreement. However, Moscow continues to demand that Ukraine give up territory in the Donbas region, a condition Kyiv has rejected.

The talks come as fighting and attacks continue on the ground. Russian forces have made advances in parts of eastern Ukraine, although their progress has slowed, while Ukraine has continued strikes against targets inside Russia.

Moscow is also seeking a post-war security framework, according to the report. Zelensky has said Ukraine's position in negotiations has improved following the recapture of territory by its forces.

A US official said both leaders might have to make compromises to reach an agreement. Proposals under discussion include an end to the conflict, security guarantees for Ukraine and a roadmap for its accession to the European Union.

A Ukrainian official denied that Kyiv was considering concessions, saying territorial issues could be discussed only at the level of the two presidents and alongside security guarantees.