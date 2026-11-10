Banned Chhatra League blocks roads in Tungipara, sets police vehicle on fire

A police vehicle has been vandalised and set on fire in Gopalganj’s Tungipara amid a blockade programme called by the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning in the road near the corner of GT Government High School, Tungipara Police chief Ayub Ali said.

Earlier in the morning, the banned Chhatra League launched its programme by blocking roads and setting tyres on fire in the Patgati bus stand area. Later, its leaders gathered there in processions from different locations.

They chanted slogans over loudspeakers.

A Chhatra League procession later moved through the areas around Tungipara Government College, GT Government High School, GT Government Primary School and Government Girls' High School.

The protesters allegedly disrupted academic activities at these institutions, hampering their normal operations.

Locals and witnesses said several police vehicles were stationed on the road near the corner of GT Government High School at the time, triggering tension in the area.

Police attempted to bring the situation under control by firing tear gas shells. However, agitated Chhatra League activists vandalised one of the police vehicles and subsequently set it on fire.

Meanwhile, barricades were erected at several points along the road from Patgati bus stand to Chowrangi Bazar using bamboo poles.

A large number of people, including leaders of the Chhatra League, Jubo League and Awami League, took to the streets in different parts of Tungipara. They also set fires at different points on the roads to create further obstructions. Several banners and festoons were torn down.

The blockade brought traffic to a halt on Tungipara roads, as well as the Pirojpur-Gopalganj Highway, leaving passengers and transport workers stranded.

Details of the damage to the police vehicle, the number of people injured and the subsequent steps taken by law-enforcing agencies were not immediately available.