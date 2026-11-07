BRTC bus goes up in flames in Khagrachhari, police suspect arson

A Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) bus has caught fire while parked in Khagrachhari, with police suspecting it was deliberately set ablaze.

The fire broke out around 4am on Saturday in the Mahajan Para area, according to Mukul Kumar Nath, station officer of the Khagrachhari Fire Service.

An assistant was sleeping inside the bus, which operates on the Khagrachhari-Chattogram route, but managed to escape after noticing the flames. No casualties were reported.

Mukul said the fire started at the back of the vehicle shortly before 4am.

“Firefighters rushed to the scene after receiving information and brought the fire under control within 10 minutes,” he said.

The Fire Service estimated the damage at a minimum of Tk 100,000.

Khagrachhari Sadar Police Station chief Md Kay Kislu said investigators suspect someone had set fire to the bus under cover of darkness.

Police are examining CCTV footage to identify those responsible, he said.

Preparations are under way to file a case over the incident.