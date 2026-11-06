November 06, 2026

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Fire destroys nine businesses in Khagrachhari

“Water shortages” hamper firefighters' efforts to bring the blaze under control

Fire destroys nine businesses in Khagrachhari

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 06 Nov 2026, 11:04 AM

Updated : 06 Nov 2026, 11:04 AM

A fire has destroyed nine businesses and an autorickshaw in Kalabagan in Khagrachhari municipality.

The blaze broke out around 2:45am on Friday and took firefighters nearly three hours to bring under control, said Mukul Kumar Nath, station officer at Khagrachhari Fire Service.

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Local residents said community members, army personnel and police helped firefighters tackle the blaze.

They put the preliminary loss at several tens of millions of taka.

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Mukul said the fire spread quickly because the buildings were made of wood and corrugated tin. A shortage of water also hampered firefighting efforts.

Although firefighters eventually brought the blaze under control, nine businesses, including a timber shop and a furniture factory, and an autorickshaw had been gutted, he added.

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