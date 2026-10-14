Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Tongi

A fire has broken out at a factory operated by pharmaceutical company Drug International Limited in Gazipur's Tongi.

Talha Bin Zasim of the Fire Service's central media cell said the incident was reported around 10:15am on Tuesday.

"Sixteen of our units are at the scene and are trying to tame the blaze," he said.

Two more units are on the way, the Fire Service said.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage could not immediately be confirmed.