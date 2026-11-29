Fire Service rushes two units to tackle blaze on Raida bus in Dhaka's Nadda

A fire has broken out on a Raida Paribahan bus at Dhaka's Nadda, with two firefighting units rushing to the scene to tackle the blaze.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence control room received the alert at 10:27pm on Sunday, duty officer Rashed Bin Khalid said.

“After receiving the information, two Fire Service units are working at the scene to bring the fire under control,” he said.

Firefighters were working to contain the blaze when the control room received the report.

However, the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage were not immediately known.

Khalid said the control room had yet to receive further details about the incident.

The fire is the second involving a Raida Paribahan bus in Dhaka this month. On Nov 18, another bus operated by the company caught fire at Rampura.

The cause of either fire has yet to be established, with officials yet to provide further details about the incidents.