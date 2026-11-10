Fire on bus in Dhaka’s Shyamoli

A fire has broken out on a passenger bus in Dhaka’s Shyamoli.

Police claim that someone set fire to the Thikana Paribahan vehicle in front of the National Institute of Mental Health & Hospital near the Shyamoli Shishu Mela around 9pm on Tuesday.

Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station chief Monirul Islam Monir said that no one was injured in the incident, adding, "The passengers who were inside at the time of the incident quickly got out."

Shihab Sarkar, duty officer of the Fire Service Control Room, said: "Two units of the Fire Service went to the scene after a fire was reported on a Thikana Paribahan bus. The fire was brought under control at 9:34pm."

The vehicle fire on the busy road close to Mirpur Road caused traffic to stall for a time, creating congestion in the area.