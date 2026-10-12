DSCC chief says bag warehouse sparked Chawkbazar market fire

A blaze at Manzur Khan Plaza in Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar has burned for more than seven hours.

On Monday, Dhaka South City Corporation Administrator Md Abdus Salam visited and said officials had told him the blaze was under control.

“I spoke to the Fire Service official here. He said, ‘There is no fire now; it has been contained’,” Salam said.

But control room official Shahjahan Hossain said that the Fire Service and Civil Defence had not declared the fire under control. Ten units remained at the scene.

Fire Service Media Officer Talha Bin Jasim said the alert came at 5:04pm and crews began work at 5:22pm.

“A shop on the sixth floor of the market caught fire. We received the news of the fire at 5:04pm; our units arrived and began working at 5:22pm,” he said.

“We are struggling to bring the fire under control because of the narrow lanes, heavy smoke and water shortage,” he said.

Anwarul said firefighters had to break locks to reach warehouses on the sixth floor.

Salam said a bag warehouse was suspected.

“The Fire Service still cannot say how the fire started. They told me it was coming under control and they had done what was necessary. The investigation will reveal how it began.

“From what I have learned, there is a bag warehouse there. There are some cloth warehouses nearby. The fire started from the bag warehouse,” he said.

Salam said the corporation was working to improve the area and had shut down chemical businesses.

“I did not create this situation; I inherited it. A place designed for facilities for 5,000 people may now have 500,000 living there. There are still some ponds in Old Dhaka, and we are trying to preserve water there.

“The water lines have become old, and we have plans to repair them. Work is under way, but it will take time,” he said.

Salam urged markets to improve fire safety.

“Fire extinguishers are essential, and everyone should keep them on their premises. Public awareness is most important. Shops occupy roads and pavements. That must surely have made it difficult for fire engines to reach here.

“Roads must be kept clear, and fire extinguishers should be available at designated places. If the equipment is there, the fire can be put out immediately,” he said.

The city corporation would consider aid and act on Fire Service recommendations.