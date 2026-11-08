DSCC begins dengue prevention campaign in 29 high-risk wards

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has stepped up its mosquito-control drive in 29 wards flagged as high-risk for dengue.

DSCC Administrator Md Abdus Salam inaugurated the drive at Azimpur Government Quarters (Type-B) on Sunday.

The special drive will combine intensive spraying against mosquito larvae and adults with the removal of breeding grounds, drain and canal clearance, and waste collection.

Schools and religious institutions will also undergo special clean-up operations.

The corporation said awareness activities would include announcements over loudspeakers, leaflet distribution and outreach through mosques.

Local representatives, institutions and other stakeholders are being involved in joint operations. Mobile courts will take legal action if Aedes larvae are found at locations covered by the drive.

The campaign follows a survey conducted between Sept 27 and Oct 8 across all 75 wards under the corporation. A total of 2,250 homes were inspected, with Aedes larvae found in 322, according to the DSCC.

The survey classified 29 wards as high-risk, 28 as moderate-risk and 18 as ordinary-risk for dengue.

Speaking at the inauguration, Administrator Salam said the city corporation's efforts alone would not be enough to prevent dengue.

"Active and responsible participation from every citizen, alongside government agencies, is essential," he said, urging residents to keep their homes, rooftops, balconies, yards and workplaces clean and prevent water from accumulating.

He also called on residents to remove stagnant water and destroy potential breeding sites at least once a week.

Citing the survey, Abdus Salam said plastic buckets accounted for 14.21 percent of the larvae found, followed by plastic drums at 11.22 percent, standing water in basements at 9.98 percent, plastic mugs at 9.23 percent and flower pots at 5.99 percent.

He said greater public awareness about household containers and surroundings could help prevent 50.9 percent of Aedes mosquito breeding and dengue risks at an early stage.

DSCC Chief Waste Management Officer Mahbubur Rahman Talukdar and Chief Health Officer Jahane Ferdous Binte Rahman were also present at the inauguration.