Nearly 40% of Dhaka South wards face high Aedes infestation risk: study

Aedes mosquitoes pose a high infestation risk in 29 of Dhaka South City Corporation’s 75 wards, a survey has found.

Raising civic awareness, however, could halve the spread of Aedes mosquitoes in the initial stages and help prevent dengue, the city corporation said.

DSCC Administrator Abdus Salam presented these findings on Wednesday during a media briefing held at the Nagar Bhaban auditorium to unveil the results of the “Monsoon Aedes Mosquito Larva Survey 2026” and outline an action plan.

Citing the administrator, a DSCC media statement said the monsoon larva identification survey was conducted between Sept 27 and Oct 8 across all 75 wards of Dhaka South to curb the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya.

Carried out using an entirely randomised and scientific methodology, the survey sampled 30 households from each of the 75 DSCC wards, amounting to a total of 2,250 homes.

A total of 36 fieldworkers from the DSCC and the Communicable Disease Control (CDC) wing of the Directorate General of Health Services took part in conducting the survey.

According to the survey findings, the 75 DSCC wards have been categorised into three tiers based on larval density.

Among them, 29 wards were identified as “high risk”. These wards are: 1, 2, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 31, 53, 54, 55, 56, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 65, and 71.

A further 28 wards were classified as “medium risk” while 18 wards were marked as “low/standard risk”.

The statement said Aedes larvae and pupae were detected in 322 out of the 2,250 households surveyed.

Larval presence was recorded across different types of premises: 31.06 percent in multi-storey buildings, 31.37 percent in detached houses, 17.39 percent in semi-permanent houses, 7.14 percent in vacant plots, and 13.04 percent in buildings under construction.