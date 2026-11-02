E-rickshaw registration to begin in Dhaka South on Tuesday

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) is set to launch its e-rickshaw registration drive on Tuesday, issuing the necessary directives as part of efforts to restore order on the roads.

According to a DSCC media statement, application forms priced at Tk 100 each will be distributed from Tuesday as part of the process.

The forms can be collected from Nagar Bhaban and all DSCC regional offices.

The registration is being conducted in line with a recently issued circular by the Local Government Division, adhering to the Rules for the Operation of Battery-Run Low-Speed Three-Wheeled Rickshaws (E-Rickshaws) in City Corporation Areas, 2026.

Speaking on the initiative, DSCC Administrator Abdus Salam said: "We have undertaken this initiative in accordance with the new guidelines to instil discipline in the operation of e-rickshaws and ensure safe travel for city residents.

“However, simply collecting a form will not guarantee registration. Certificates will only be issued to eligible vehicles following the fulfilment of prescribed conditions, compliance with the technical standards set by BUET, and necessary verifications."

He added that the corporation's primary goal is to phase all e-rickshaws into a structured regulatory framework, thereby curtailing the number of unauthorised and unfit vehicles on the streets.

Applicants seeking registration must be Bangladeshi citizens. Subject to the payment of the prescribed fee, applicants must submit several supporting documents alongside the application form.

These include an attested copy of the applicant’s national ID, two copies of recently taken passport-sized photographs, the original bank deposit slip for the fee, and a fitness certificate in the designated format.

In line with the DSCC announcement, an individual will be permitted to collect a maximum of five application forms and register up to five e-rickshaws against a single NID card.

Under the government’s plan, the DSCC jurisdiction is set to be divided into four distinct zones to designate routes and regulate the overall volume of e-rickshaws.

This zone-based management system will be put into effect following consultations between traffic police and relevant stakeholders.