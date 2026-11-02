Court extends actor Imran Khan's stay in India after he apologises for protesting, LiveLaw reports

Bollywood actor Imran Khan is detained by security personnel during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in Mumbai, India, Oct 10, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Bollywood actor Imran Khan is detained by security personnel during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in Mumbai, India, Oct 10, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

An Indian court allowed Bollywood actor Imran Khan to remain in the country until early next month after he apologised on Monday for taking part in a protest, local media reported, a move that had led the government to ask him to leave for breaching immigration laws.

● Khan, 43, is a US citizen and was asked to leave the country by Oct 28 after he was accused of joining protests in Mumbai against the country's election chief last month

● Last week, the Bombay High Court put the government order on hold until Nov 2 and extended it to Dec 7 on Monday

● The court said on Monday that Khan had "no right to protest or participate" in protests as he was a foreign national of Indian origin and was "not even remotely affected" by the revision of voter lists that has triggered nationwide protests, legal website LiveLaw reported

● The court sought an "unconditional apology" from Khan and directed him to give an undertaking that he will not participate in such protests again, LiveLaw reported

● Khan's lawyer said he would give the undertaking right away and also promised not to encourage or instigate others to participate in such protests, LiveLaw said

● Under Indian law, the participation of foreigners in political protests can be treated as a violation of immigration and visa rules

● The court extended the suspension of the government order until the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, a federal agency responsible for tracking and monitoring foreign nationals in India, decides the case after hearing Khan, LiveLaw reported

● A nephew of actor Aamir Khan, Imran belongs to a prominent film family. He acted in several hit Bollywood films from 2008 to 2015, before suddenly retiring