26 sent to jail in three cases over garment workers’ protests in Mirpur

A Dhaka court has ordered 26 people arrested over garment workers’ protests in Mirpur to be sent to jail in three separate cases.

Two metropolitan magistrate courts passed the orders on Monday after separate hearings of the cases involving attacks on police, crude bomb explosions, arson, and vandalism.

Of the accused, 13 were sent to jail in an Anti-Terrorism Act case filed with Pallabi Police Station, seven in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act and Penal Code, and six in another Anti-Terrorism Act case filed with Mirpur Model Police Station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Prosecution Division Sub-Inspectors Abu Bakar Siddique and Rafiqul Islam shared the development.

Police produced the 26 arrestees before the courts. The investigating officers in the three cases separately sought their remand into judicial custody, which the courts granted after hearings.

According to the case dossiers in Pallabi Police Station, a group attacked police during a workers’ protest in Mirpur-12 on Sunday, where around 2,000 to 2,500 people had gathered, shouting slogans.

The group allegedly exploded crude bombs and set fire to a police pickup truck. Police said they recovered remnants of the bombs and two plastic bottles containing petrol from the scene.

The cases allege the involvement of leaders and activists of the Awami League, which is barred from political activities, and its affiliated organisations.

The case filed with Mirpur Model Police Station alleges that around 3,000 to 4,000 workers from at least four garment factories and nearby areas gathered at the Mirpur-10 roundabout around 8am on Sunday, demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.

Leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations were also present, the document said.

Some of the protesters began hurling bricks and stones at police after they were instructed to return to workplaces, and vandalised a traffic police box nearby.

Police fired sound grenades and tear gas to bring the situation under control.